 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Peruvian Nacional 68% with Sea Salt

Peruvian Nacional 68% with Sea Salt

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Edibles Chocolates Peruvian Nacional 68% with Sea Salt

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our award winning chocolate is made with the rarest, single-source Peruvian cacao in the world, giving it a uniquely sweet flavor. The white beans produce an intense chocolate aroma and mellow richness that lacks the usual bitterness of cacao, making this bean a chocolatier’s dream. Made in house with distillate from our proprietary strains. Made with vegan ingredients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.