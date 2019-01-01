About this product

Shvitz is the Yiddish word for a session in a sauna or steam bath. This cultivar will be sure to get your blood flowing, a potent cross between Durban Kush, Super Sliver Kush and Lemon Kush. Lineage: Durban Kush x Super Sliver Kush x Lemon Kush 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Valerie” by Stevie Winwood