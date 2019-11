About this product

Named after the bright lights and endless adventure that Sin City has to offer. Sin City OG is a triple OG cross that has all the gas OG’s are known for coupled with a piney, citrus finish. Lineage: Bubblegum x OG Kush x Presidential OG Kush 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Pony” by Ginuwine