About this product

The first garden strawberry was grown in Brittany, France during the late 18th century. In keeping with that rich history, we source our strawberries from an organic farm in France. There, strawberries are considered an aphrodisiac, and in mythology the strawberry is the symbol of Venus, the goddess of love. Traditionally, French newlyweds were served a breakfast of strawberry soup with sour cream, sugar, and borage to celebrate their love. In the folklore of several cultures, it is believed that if two people split and share a double strawberry they will fall in love.