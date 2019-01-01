About this product

One of the first Casinos in Las Vegas that was the brainchild of Bugsby Siegel. Initially opened in 1946, the Flamingo brought Art Deco style design to the desert of Las Vegas. This cultivar is an “old school” interpretation of Bubblegum combined with Jam. Lineage: Mia Wallace x Bubblegum x Jam 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Love My Way” by The Psychedelic Furs