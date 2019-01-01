About this product

Named after the capital of the United Kingdom, London has witnessed and birthed some of the histories most incredible achievements. The London is a complex fusion of Afgooey, Afgooey Kush, and Afghan Chem Lineage: Afgooey x Afgooey Kush x Afghan Chem 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Norwegian Wood” by The Beatles