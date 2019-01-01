 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Binske

About this product

Named after the capital of the United Kingdom, London has witnessed and birthed some of the histories most incredible achievements. The London is a complex fusion of Afgooey, Afgooey Kush, and Afghan Chem Lineage: Afgooey x Afgooey Kush x Afghan Chem 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Norwegian Wood” by The Beatles

About this brand

Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.