 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Union Pacific Railroad Pre-Roll

Union Pacific Railroad Pre-Roll

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Cannabis Pre-rolls Union Pacific Railroad Pre-Roll

About this product

Named after the Union Pacific Railroad which was originally built in 1862 and was the world first transcontinental railroad project. In this spirit, Union Pacific Railroad was created by crossing three legendary strains; Chemdawg 91 OG, SFV OG Kush and Tahoe OG. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas. This hybrid delivers uplifting effects on the soul and relaxation within the body. Lineage: Chemdawg 91 OG x SFV OG Kush x Tahoe OG 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Spottiottiedopaliscious” by Outkast

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.