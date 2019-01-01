About this product

Named after the Union Pacific Railroad which was originally built in 1862 and was the world first transcontinental railroad project. In this spirit, Union Pacific Railroad was created by crossing three legendary strains; Chemdawg 91 OG, SFV OG Kush and Tahoe OG. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas. This hybrid delivers uplifting effects on the soul and relaxation within the body. Lineage: Chemdawg 91 OG x SFV OG Kush x Tahoe OG 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Spottiottiedopaliscious” by Outkast