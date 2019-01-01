 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Yellowstone Pre-Roll

by Binske

About this product

Yellowstone National Park is a nearly 3,500-sq. mile Wilderness recreation area atop a volcanic hot spot. Yellowstone features dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and gushing geysers, including its most famous, Old Faithful. With that in mind, we crossed Thai Skunk, Ultra Sonja and UK Cheese. Lineage: Thai Skunk x Ultra Sonja x UK Cheese 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “The General” by Dispatch

