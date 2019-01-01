 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Chicken Burrito Bowl Infused with 10 Mg of CBD- (Net weight 400 gr / 14.10 oz)

Chicken Burrito Bowl Infused with 10 Mg of CBD- (Net weight 400 gr / 14.10 oz)

by Bio Care

$11.99MSRP

About this product

Naturally Delicious Benefits; Bio Care stay fresh in the fridge for up to 60 days; Gourmet recipes with carefully selected ingredients; No added preservatives; In-pack cooked and pasteurized meals conserving the flavours and preserving the nutrients; High food safety standards; Ready to heat and eat. Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives. We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

Gourmet Ready Meals to Go Infused with CBD