Indian Butter Chicken Infused with 20 Mg of CBD- (Net weight 400 gr / 14.10 oz)
About this product
Naturally Delicious Benefits; Bio Care stay fresh in the fridge for up to 60 days; Gourmet recipes with carefully selected ingredients; No added preservatives; In-pack cooked and pasteurized meals conserving the flavours and preserving the nutrients; High food safety standards; Ready to heat and eat. Bio Care uses a patented innovative in-pack pasteurization and safe microwave-cooking technology that preserves taste and nutrition with no added preservatives. We offer 10 mg and 20 mg of CBD per meal.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.