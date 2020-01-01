 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Alkalizing Superfood

by Bio Cleanse Detox

Write a review
Bio Cleanse Detox Hemp CBD Bath & Body Alkalizing Superfood

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Alkalizing Superfood from Bio Cleanse is the perfect daily addition to your daily food intake to massively increase the amount of vitamins, alkalizing minerals, antioxidants and phyto-nutrients in your body. It's also great to take while using the Detox Kit. Raw Organic Alkaline Superfoods - A Banquet of Good Health We have chosen the best quality ingredients available. Organic New Zealand wheat and barley grasses slow-grown outdoors for 90 days, organic German beets and spinach, pure Zimbabwe baobab, organic Brazilian acerola and chlorella grown in the mountains of Taiwan in spring water. You will not find a cleaner and more nourishing mix. - See more at: https://www.thebiocleanse.com/alkalizing-superfood

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Bio Cleanse Organic Detox Kit is probably the best colon cleanse/detox diet program in the world. It is the result of 8 years of research in conjunction with Detox.net.au, one of the internet's longest running and most respected health review sites. The result is a detox program that is affordable, made from premium quality organic ingredients, easy to perform by almost anyone and at the same time extremely effective.