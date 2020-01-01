BIOALL
by bio365
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
BIOCOCO+™ is an organic, biochar-based living soil featuring an ideal blend of coir, peat and perlite. It is perfect for farmers who would use a high porosity peat based growing media. Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs feeding daily. BIOCOCO+™ is organic. It contains BioCore™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by BioCharge™. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.
Be the first to review this product.