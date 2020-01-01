About this product

BIOCOCO+™ is an organic, biochar-based living soil featuring an ideal blend of coir, peat and perlite. It is perfect for farmers who would use a high porosity peat based growing media. Ideal for farmers who want a soil that allows for additional inputs feeding daily. BIOCOCO+™ is organic. It contains BioCore™ biochar, and has a starter charge of living microorganisms and nutrients, delivered by BioCharge™. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.