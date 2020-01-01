Bioesse Technologies LLC is a privately held business that was started with the intent of improving health and wellness for people. It was founded with the idea of improving the way that essential oils and other plant-based oils are used through inhalation. From homes to hospitals, Bioesse patches have successfully helped people access the numerous benefits of aromatherapy. Bioesse is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of people worldwide. We do this through our innovative patented vapor delivery patch, which can be used to deliver the therapeutic healing effects of aromatherapy.The patches for human use are called inhalation patches, while the patches to repel mosquitos are called vapor delivery patches. Bioesse patches are manufactured in the USA, and we are proud of our role in supporting our local communities through donations to the less fortunate.