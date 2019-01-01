 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
15 MG FULL SPECTRUM Capsules

by BIOLIEF

$79.00MSRP

About this product

These hemp oil capsules offers a great way to experience the benefits of hemp without the taste! Each serving (1 capsule) delivers 15 mg of organically grown cannabidiol extract derived from 100% industrial hemp. Our vegan capsules digest well and provide long lasting effects. Our Natural oil is a lighter tasting oil that retains all the benefits of the terpenes and cannabidiols in of a full spectrum product. 450 mg of active ingredients per bottle. Hemp infused MCT oil, vegan capsules

About this brand

BIOLIEF is a High Quality, Full Spectrum Product Line with Innovative Distribution Opportunities- B2B, Direct to Consumer, Wholesale