Our Topical Cream is packed with 400 mg of hemp oil extract per 4oz. bottle, for overall head to toe benefit. Developed to enhance and maintain a higher level of relief from a variety of pain obstacles. It may improve the severity of achy, tight or strained muscles, arthritis, cramping, and a variety of additional muscular and/or nerve pain. May productively support circulation, inflammatory issues, spasms, bruising and more. This lotion is not only therapeutic and moisturizing but organic and vegan, made without parabens, dyes or synthetic fragrances. Your skin will be enriched and moistened with our overall skin therapy. Highly emollient, Bolsters circulation, Efficacious for various skin conditions