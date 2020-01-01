 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. ACDC Organic Extract

ACDC Organic Extract

by Blòm

Write a review
Blòm Concentrates Ingestible ACDC Organic Extract

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments all with a clear head. Super fruity aromas and flavor to match. Available as concentrated Oil, perfect with food or drink or for the smoker, Dabs. Sold in increments of 1 ml = 1 gr. Our Oil comes in a incremented sterile glass syringe and our Dabs come in a non stick silicone jar w/tool. Grain Alcohol Extraction >.3% THC, Non psychoactive and completely legal is all States ACDC is excellent for Pain Relief, Anxiety & depression Tested by Oregon State approved labs and analyzed by Green Leaf Labs Analysis results are provided with purchase 100% Organic, Non GMO, No carrier Oils, No Glycerin & No fillers of any kind

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Blòm Logo
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.