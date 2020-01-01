 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. KURALL Caramel Cinnamon

KURALL Caramel Cinnamon

by Blòm

Write a review
Blòm Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual KURALL Caramel Cinnamon

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Kurall Caramel Cinnamon oral drop tincture with 1000 mg of CBD concentrate made from Hawaiian Haze flower. All organic ingredients great for mixing in food or drinks for easy dosing. 1.4 mg of CBD per drop very effective with effects lasting hours. Non psychoactive with only .3% THC & no preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. CBD benefits include Analgesic Anti seizure Anti Cancer Non-psychoactive Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Bacterial

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Blòm Logo
Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.