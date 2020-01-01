 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Blòm

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Kurall topical butter is a powerful blend of CBD & exotic kinds of butter. Great for pain relief, inflammation, scars, black spots, stretch marks and open wounds to aid healing time. All organic ingredients with no dyes or perfumes this topical butter is non-greasy and absorbs right into the skin with powerful analgesic effects that go to work immediately. 1000 mg 92% CBD Concentrate Aloe Vera Butter Mango Butter 500 iu Vitamin E Can be applied to open wounds

About this brand

Welcome to Blòm (Bloom). We are an Oregon based family owned and operated wholesale distributor serving the public and medical practitioners since 2011. Using an all-natural alcohol extraction process our products are made from 92% pure CBD exclusively extracted from flower grown organically by 42 Degrees Farms with no pesticides and all-natural fertilizers. 100% Organic, federally legal in all states with less than .3% THC, medical-grade CBD concentrates, tinctures, and topicals with no preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients of any kind.