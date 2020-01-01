 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Split

Banana Split

by Bishop Orchard

Write a review
Bishop Orchard Cannabis Flower Banana Split

About this product

Banana Split cannabis strain by Crockett Family Farms is a 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid. Nugs are very frosty and have rock-hard density. This pairs wonderfully with gorgeous swirls of color and an intense aroma. It tastes fruity and of nutty bananas with a similar smell, with hints of tangerine peaking through and a pungent exhale. It can treat pain, depression, insomnia and appetite loss. Great for daytime or evening usage. ​

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bishop Orchard Logo