 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Berry White (Blueberry x White Widow) *Indica

Berry White (Blueberry x White Widow) *Indica

by Bishop Orchard

Write a review
Bishop Orchard Cannabis Flower Berry White (Blueberry x White Widow) *Indica

Similar items

Show all

About this product

In spite of its purely indica roots, Berry White tends to be influenced by both indica and sativa and thus gives off effects that are more similar to a hybrid than a pure strain. The mindful nature of this strain offers complete euphoria while relaxing the body and soothing down your muscles. After the initial head rush, a warm tingle fills the body, easing you into a meditative state and allowing for the stimulants of the strain to kick in. This induces a bit of creativity and more often than not, the munchies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bishop Orchard Logo