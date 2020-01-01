About this product

In spite of its purely indica roots, Berry White tends to be influenced by both indica and sativa and thus gives off effects that are more similar to a hybrid than a pure strain. The mindful nature of this strain offers complete euphoria while relaxing the body and soothing down your muscles. After the initial head rush, a warm tingle fills the body, easing you into a meditative state and allowing for the stimulants of the strain to kick in. This induces a bit of creativity and more often than not, the munchies.