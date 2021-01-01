 Loading…

Indica

1:2 Green Kush Tablets 300mg 15-pack

by Bison Extracts

Bison Extracts Edibles Capsules 1:2 Green Kush Tablets 300mg 15-pack

About this product

Bison Tablets 20mg/15pk Green Kush 1:2

About this brand

Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.

About this strain

Green Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.

