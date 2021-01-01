1:2 Green Kush Tablets 300mg 15-pack
Bison Tablets 20mg/15pk Green Kush 1:2
Bison Extracts
Green Kush
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.
