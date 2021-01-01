 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Alleviation Suppositories 50mg 2-pack

Alleviation Suppositories 50mg 2-pack

by Bison Extracts

Write a review
Bison Extracts Topicals Lubricants & Oils Alleviation Suppositories 50mg 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Suppositories are manufactured with a high CBD CO2 extracted full spectrum cannabis oil, can be administered either rectally or intravaginally, and are shelf stable at room temperature.

About this brand

Bison Extracts Logo
Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review