Alleviation Suppositories 50mg 2-pack
by Bison Extracts
About this product
Our Suppositories are manufactured with a high CBD CO2 extracted full spectrum cannabis oil, can be administered either rectally or intravaginally, and are shelf stable at room temperature.
About this brand
Bison Extracts
Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.
