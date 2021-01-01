Beach Wedding Cartridge 1g
About this product
Beach Wedding Cartridge 1g by Bison Extracts
About this brand
Bison Extracts
About this strain
Beach Wedding
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
