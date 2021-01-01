 Loading…

Hybrid

Beach Wedding Cartridge 1g

by Bison Extracts

Beach Wedding Cartridge 1g

About this product

Beach Wedding Cartridge 1g by Bison Extracts

About this brand

Bison Extracts Logo
Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.

About this strain

Beach Wedding

Beach Wedding
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

