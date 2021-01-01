 Loading…

Sativa

Power Plant Cartridge 1g

by Bison Extracts

Sativa

About this product

Power Plant Cartridge 1g by Bison Extracts

About this brand

Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.

About this strain

Power Plant

Power Plant
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.

