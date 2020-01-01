 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jager

by BJ's A Grade

BJ's A Grade Cannabis Flower Jager

About this strain

Jager

Jager

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

About this brand

Located in Ashland Oregon, we are an OLCC Tier II Commercial/Recreational Enterprise. At BJS A-Grade, we are committed to producing high quality cannabis that Oregon consumers are accustomed to. Run by longtime Oregon residents with over a quarter century of growing experience, BJS A-Grade prides itself on building lasting relationships with all OLCC licensed businesses. Stuart Sadorf and Leslie Hunter