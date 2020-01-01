 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. BKLYN CBD Gummies - Cranberry

BKLYN CBD Gummies - Cranberry

by BKLYN CBD

BKLYN CBD Edibles Candy BKLYN CBD Gummies - Cranberry

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Made in small batches by hand, our all natural CBD Cranberry gummies are infused with the finest CBD creating a delicious blend of Cranberries and CBD. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD 9 gummies per jar 20mg of CBD per gummy Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp Handmade All natural ingredients No added sugar, preservatives or coloring Ingredients: Natural infused Maine cranberry, made with pure non-gmo Maine cranberry extract, apple cider syrup, gelatin (non vegan), citric acid. No sugar or artificial flavoring added. Store in a dry, cool place

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. We started BKLYN CBD to help people like us who are looking for a natural way to deal with the ups and downs of everyday life. It’s the Brooklyn Way!