  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. CBD Second Skin Mask - Anti-Aging

CBD Second Skin Mask - Anti-Aging

by BKLYN CBD

The first adaptogen CBD face mask For a younger looking skin, try our Anti-Aging CBD Second Skin Mask. Formulated with Bio cellulose fibers, Vitamin C and CBD this face mask promotes a younger looking skin. Our second skin mask completely adheres to the skin for better and more even penetration of the active ingredients. Soft and gentle on the skin, our mask is ideal for all skin types. 20mg of CBD Anti-Aging, Rejuvenating Paraben-Free 100% Vegan 0% THC Never tested on animals How To Use: Cleanse face for best results. Apply the the mask to face and leave on for 15 - 20 minutes. Remove mask and gently massage the remaining serum into skin. Ingredients: Aloe Barbadensis Juice (Aloe Vera)*, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, DL-Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Beta-Carotene (Provitamin A), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Organic Salix Alba (White Willow Bark Extract)*, Alcohol*, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree Leaf Oil), Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.

We are two friends living in New York City, the city that supposedly never sleeps. For us, that’s often not by choice. After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. Talking with others around us, we realized many people struggle with stress and anxiety daily. We were shocked by just how many people have been looking for a natural remedy or something to help them just relax. Some needed help to sleep, others to feel less anxious, and others for pain relief. CBD is a natural way to help with all of this. So, we started Brooklyn CBD to first help ourselves and our friends. Now we want to make this product more available to others just like us.