BKLYN CBD Chill Time Drops has been skillfully crafted to promote a sense of calmness and is our go-to for taking the edge off. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our Chill Time Drops is great for reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation, so your body will thank you later. Shake well. Take the oil sublingually, wait 20 seconds and swallow. One dropper delivers about 60mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. 30ml bottle with 1800mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Organic, Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), fractionated coconut oil, raw hemp oil, organic sunflower lecithin. Suggested Dosage: For wellness and overall well being, start small with 1/2 dropper. For anxiety and pain, take a larger amount, full dropper. It's generally recommended to start small and work your way up.
