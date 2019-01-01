 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by BKLYN CBD

Chill Time Drops - 1800mg

by BKLYN CBD
BKLYN CBD Chill Time Drops has been skillfully crafted to promote a sense of calmness and is our go-to for taking the edge off. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our Chill Time Drops is great for reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation, so your body will thank you later. Shake well. Take the oil sublingually, wait 20 seconds and swallow. One dropper delivers about 60mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. 30ml bottle with 1800mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Organic, Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), fractionated coconut oil, raw hemp oil, organic sunflower lecithin. Suggested Dosage: For wellness and overall well being, start small with 1/2 dropper. For anxiety and pain, take a larger amount, full dropper. It's generally recommended to start small and work your way up.

About this brand

We are two friends living in New York City, the city that supposedly never sleeps. For us, that’s often not by choice. After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. Talking with others around us, we realized many people struggle with stress and anxiety daily. We were shocked by just how many people have been looking for a natural remedy or something to help them just relax. Some needed help to sleep, others to feel less anxious, and others for pain relief. CBD is a natural way to help with all of this. So, we started Brooklyn CBD to first help ourselves and our friends. Now we want to make this product more available to others just like us.