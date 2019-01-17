 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Downtime Vape Pen

Downtime Vape Pen

by BKLYN CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
BKLYN CBD Vaping Vape Pens Downtime Vape Pen
BKLYN CBD Vaping Vape Pens Downtime Vape Pen
BKLYN CBD Vaping Vape Pens Downtime Vape Pen

$38.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

BKLYN CBD Downtime Vape Pen has been skillfully crafted to provide the downtime you need. Made from organically grown hemp, our vape pen contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our disposable Downtime Vape Pen is great for reducing anxiety and unwinding from a long stressful day. Take one full puff with a 5 second draw of our vaporizer and you feel the smooth relaxing effect in seconds. One puff delivers about 2mg of CBD. Take another puff or more for the unwinding effect you desire. This vaporizer contains less then 0.03% THC and is non-psychoactive Contains 0.5ml & 50mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, has a calming effect immediately All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Vegan & gluten free We offer a 2 hour delivery if you live in the New York City area

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MadyH

Just wanted to say thank you, the vape seriously helps with my anxiety and insomnia xx

About this brand

BKLYN CBD Logo
We are two friends living in New York City, the city that supposedly never sleeps. For us, that’s often not by choice. After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. Talking with others around us, we realized many people struggle with stress and anxiety daily. We were shocked by just how many people have been looking for a natural remedy or something to help them just relax. Some needed help to sleep, others to feel less anxious, and others for pain relief. CBD is a natural way to help with all of this. So, we started Brooklyn CBD to first help ourselves and our friends. Now we want to make this product more available to others just like us.