MadyH
on January 17th, 2019
Just wanted to say thank you, the vape seriously helps with my anxiety and insomnia xx
BKLYN CBD Downtime Vape Pen has been skillfully crafted to provide the downtime you need. Made from organically grown hemp, our vape pen contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our disposable Downtime Vape Pen is great for reducing anxiety and unwinding from a long stressful day. Take one full puff with a 5 second draw of our vaporizer and you feel the smooth relaxing effect in seconds. One puff delivers about 2mg of CBD. Take another puff or more for the unwinding effect you desire. This vaporizer contains less then 0.03% THC and is non-psychoactive Contains 0.5ml & 50mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, has a calming effect immediately All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Vegan & gluten free We offer a 2 hour delivery if you live in the New York City area
