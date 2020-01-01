 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Finesse Time Drops - 900mg

by BKLYN CBD

$68.00MSRP

About this product

BKLYN CBD Finesse Time Drops, whether on the go or cozy at home, decide your vibe with this tincture. Made from US grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Shake well. Take the oil sublingually and swallow. One dropper delivers about 30mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. 30ml bottle with 900mg of CBD Oil All natural, contains no artificial flavors or coloring Non-psychoactive CBD derived from US hemp Vegan, Gluten free, Alcohol free and Sugar free Ingredients: Whole plant extract (CBD), MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil), natural raw hemp oil, organic sunflower lecithin.

About this brand

BKLYN CBD Logo
After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. We started BKLYN CBD to help people like us who are looking for a natural way to deal with the ups and downs of everyday life. It’s the Brooklyn Way!