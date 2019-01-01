 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Savasana Time Drops

by BKLYN CBD

BKLYN CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Savasana Time Drops
BKLYN CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Savasana Time Drops

$38.00MSRP

About this product

BKLYN CBD Savasana Time Drops, inhale - exhale, find your inner peace! Made from organically grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our Savasana Time Drops is great for reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation. Namaste! Take one dropper sublingually and swallow. Our 1ml dropper delivers about 10mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. Contains less then 0.03% THC and is non-psychoactive 30ml bottle with 300mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation has a calming effect immediately All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Vegan & gluten free

About this brand

We are two friends living in New York City, the city that supposedly never sleeps. For us, that’s often not by choice. After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. Talking with others around us, we realized many people struggle with stress and anxiety daily. We were shocked by just how many people have been looking for a natural remedy or something to help them just relax. Some needed help to sleep, others to feel less anxious, and others for pain relief. CBD is a natural way to help with all of this. So, we started Brooklyn CBD to first help ourselves and our friends. Now we want to make this product more available to others just like us.