About this product
BKLYN CBD Savasana Time Drops, inhale - exhale, find your inner peace! Made from organically grown hemp, our drops contains all of the plant's terpenes to provide a full spectrum blend. Our Savasana Time Drops is great for reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation. Namaste! Take one dropper sublingually and swallow. Our 1ml dropper delivers about 10mg of CBD. Take additional droppers for the unwinding effect you desire. Contains less then 0.03% THC and is non-psychoactive 30ml bottle with 300mg of CBD Oil Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation has a calming effect immediately All natural, contains no artificial flavors or colors Vegan & gluten free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.