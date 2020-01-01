About this product

A floor that’s been damaged by high impact traffic, thermal shock, or other factors can be expensive to replace, but doing nothing isn’t usually an option due to safety issues and aesthetic considerations. Cementitious overlays and hybrid flooring systems are a great solution. Cementitious overlays can be applied in different thicknesses to level, smooth, and repair interior floors. In addition, overlay finishes can be applied with different textures if desired. Hybrid flooring systems are a particularly good alternative for floors that suffer from moisture related problems. A cementitious base coat is applied first, followed by a topcoat. Black Bear Coatings & Concrete will work with you to determine which top coat is best suited to your needs. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) topcoats are ideal for facilities where fast installation is necessary, while polyaspartic topcoats are recommended for locations where fumes must be minimized. Epoxy topcoats are also a cost effective alternative. Black Bear Coatings & Concrete can work with you to determine if a cementitious overlay or hybrid flooring system will best meet your facility’s needs. If you are dealing with a damaged or deteriorated concrete floor, either of these options could be the answer. Benefits: -High Durability -Fast Installation and Minimal Downtime -Impact Resistant -Aesthetically Pleasing Common Uses: -Manufacturing Facilities -Retail Stores -Healthcare Facilities -Commercial Kitchens -Schools