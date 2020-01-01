 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Design & build
  5. Polished Concrete

Polished Concrete

by Black Bear Coatings & Concrete

Write a review
Black Bear Coatings & Concrete Services Design & Build Polished Concrete

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete has been polishing concrete floors in commercial and industrial environments. With over 25 years of industry experience, our crews are highly trained and experienced professionals specializing in heavy-duty polishing machines that can gradually grind down your floors to the desired degree of shine and smoothness. Whether you need a low gloss or reflective mirror-like finish, we can create polished concrete floors to meet your maintenance and aesthetic needs. To install polished concrete flooring, a multi-step grinding and polishing process is used. First the concrete substrate is ground with industrial diamonds, then impregnating hardeners and sealers are used to level, densify, polish, and seal the floor. They don’t require any waxing or stripping to maintain the sheen. Simple damp mopping is all that is needed to restore the gloss. Benefits: -Cost-Effective -Chemical-Resistant -High Durability -Environmentally Friendly -Long Life-Span -No VOC -Low-Maintenance -High Light Reflectivity -Chemical & Solvent Resistant -LEED Approved Common Uses: -Retail Spaces -Restaurants -Warehouses -Commercial Gyms -Offices -Hospitals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete Logo
With over 25 years of industry experience Black Bear Coatings & Concrete are concrete and coatings experts. We have the ability to apply Mitigation Systems, Decorative & Designer Epoxy, Urethane Mortars, Surface Restoration, Cementitious Coatings, polishing and more. Our approach is comprehensive. Selecting the correct resinous coating to install is defined by the performance of the material in a specific space, e.g. mechanical, manufacturing, clean rooms, etc. Determining what coating to install requires an understanding of the environmental conditions of a particular area; substrate condition, chemical exposure, impact resistance, wear resistance, thermal shock, and aesthetics. In an existing/operating facility it is also important to consider the impact on operations.