About this product

Black Bear Coatings & Concrete has extensive expertise with resinous concrete coatings. Not all coatings are the same, so it’s important to match the demands of your facility with the right coating product. Floors treated with resinous coatings are durable, low-maintenance, and can be installed with minimal downtime. For example, epoxy flooring solutions provide seamless, slip-resistant coatings that are safe, hard-wearing, and easy to clean. Other alternatives include MMA flooring systems and urethane coatings. MMA floors can be installed rapidly with different colors, finishes, and non-slip textures. Urethane coatings are a great alternative for environments with stringent conditions like high temperature cleaning, wet processing, or chemical contamination. Their seamless surface prevents bacteria growth and discourages chemical and water intrusion. Benefits: -High Durability -Waterproof -Chemical & Solvent Resistant -Easily Cleaned -Non-Slip Common Uses: -Hospital and healthcare facilities -Restaurants and bars -Retail stores and showrooms -Food and beverage manufacturing -Pharmaceutical manufacturing

With over 25 years of industry experience Black Bear Coatings & Concrete are concrete and coatings experts. We have the ability to apply Mitigation Systems, Decorative & Designer Epoxy, Urethane Mortars, Surface Restoration, Cementitious Coatings, polishing and more. Our approach is comprehensive. Selecting the correct resinous coating to install is defined by the performance of the material in a specific space, e.g. mechanical, manufacturing, clean rooms, etc. Determining what coating to install requires an understanding of the environmental conditions of a particular area; substrate condition, chemical exposure, impact resistance, wear resistance, thermal shock, and aesthetics. In an existing/operating facility it is also important to consider the impact on operations.