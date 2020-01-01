With over 25 years of industry experience Black Bear Coatings & Concrete are concrete and coatings experts. We have the ability to apply Mitigation Systems, Decorative & Designer Epoxy, Urethane Mortars, Surface Restoration, Cementitious Coatings, polishing and more. Our approach is comprehensive. Selecting the correct resinous coating to install is defined by the performance of the material in a specific space, e.g. mechanical, manufacturing, clean rooms, etc. Determining what coating to install requires an understanding of the environmental conditions of a particular area; substrate condition, chemical exposure, impact resistance, wear resistance, thermal shock, and aesthetics. In an existing/operating facility it is also important to consider the impact on operations.