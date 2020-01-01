 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sirius Black Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Black Crow

Black Crow Cannabis Pre-rolls Sirius Black Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this strain

Sirius Black

Sirius Black

Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.

