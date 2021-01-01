 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Honey Bananas
Hybrid

Honey Bananas

by Black Diamond

Write a review
Black Diamond Cannabis Flower Honey Bananas

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Black Diamond Logo

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review