  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OGKB 2.1
Hybrid

OGKB 2.1

by Black Diamond

About this product

About this strain

OGKB

OGKB
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.

About this brand

