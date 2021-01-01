Indica
SFV OG Kush
Black Diamond
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
SFV OG Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing SFV OG with OG Kush. The result is a heavy-handed indica known for its sedating and relaxing effects. SFV OG Kush is pungent and commonly described as smelling like lemon scented cleaner mixed with pine. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms assocated with chronic pain.
