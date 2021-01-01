 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SFV OG Kush
Indica

SFV OG Kush

by Black Diamond

Write a review
Black Diamond Cannabis Flower SFV OG Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Black Diamond Logo

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

SFV OG Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing SFV OG with OG Kush. The result is a heavy-handed indica known for its sedating and relaxing effects. SFV OG Kush is pungent and commonly described as smelling like lemon scented cleaner mixed with pine. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms assocated with chronic pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review