NoPowderyMildewPro - Pathogen Elimination + Grow Acceleration LED
by LumAgra Tech
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
Black Dog LED has taken all of the guesswork out of selecting the best equipment for a grow setup! Our grow room kits are created using the best the industry has to offer. We start with a genuine Black Dog LED PhytoMAX grow light. Next, we include the appropriately-sized Gorilla Grow Tent, and then add important extras like the original Can-Fan, the most powerful and reliable fan in the industry. Our grow room kits are designed to ensure maximum yields with minimal effort!
Be the first to review this product.