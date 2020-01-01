 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. PHYTOMAX 200 LED GROW LIGHTS

PHYTOMAX 200 LED GROW LIGHTS

by Black Dog LED

Write a review
Black Dog LED Growing Grow Lights PHYTOMAX 200 LED GROW LIGHTS

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The PhytoMAX 200 is a very compact and powerful 215 watt LED grow light, perfect for smaller grows where it's important to save space without sacrificing light quality or intensity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Black Dog LED Logo
Black Dog LED is an LED grow light company based out of beautiful Boulder, Colorado that specializes in the most reliable, innovative and powerful LED plant grow lights on the market.