NoPowderyMildewPro - Pathogen Elimination + Grow Acceleration LED
by LumAgra Tech
The PhytoMAX 400 is a compact and powerful 425 watt LED grow light that will outperform any other equal-wattage LED grow light on the market. Do a side-by-side for yourself with our 90-day no hassle return policy!
on June 19th, 2017
GREAT LED, SUB PAR CUSTOMER SERVICE I did my homework when I purchased this LED. I checked and double checked the light spectrum and compared it to the major leading brands. I also made sure that the product I bought was made right here in the good Old USA. Black Dog or Bravo Delta as I like to call them had a check in the box on all the right categories. I have had Bravo Delta up and running for 2 months now and all of my 9 Blue Dream x Strawberry Banana trees have exploded in growth compared to previous grows using different LED's. CONS Dealing with customer service can be a challenge. I had to call customer service(Amanda) a month after my purchase to get a receipt of my purchase. I also opted out from buying a CLW 1100 because Black Dog offered a free nutrient promo but I still haven't received it. They do not offer the usual 20% Disabled Veterans Discount like most Leading brands(KIND, CLW, Grow8,) which I find odd since they pride themselves in making their LED's in the land of the free and the home of the brave. But I did manage to get a 10% discount after she noticed I was going to opt out in my purchase. In all honesty, I really love my Bravo Delta and I recommend it to anyone who is looking for a top notch LED. The end result will speak for itself. SEMPER FI
on June 18th, 2017
This light really broke the bank for me, but I wanted something I knew would be worth the cost in the end, you have to spend money to make money right? This is a very durable and well constructed light that will blind you 3 times over in a open kitchen 10 feet away. This is why I am giving this product 5 stars. If I had the chance to do over my decision, I would have bought the 15.00 roll of the same LED lights and made my own light system. The lights alone are what creates heat and in a small grown tent for a 4x4, you will be able to create a 79 degree F environment and keep it constant. The four fans is a little over the top and the bulk of the light could most likely be shrunk in half, but then it would like $2700 light. Im running purple ayuasca from barneys farms now, and hopefully that 2700 will at-least double in the end of the harvest with the expected yield.
on June 18th, 2017
