Lestat0311 on June 19th, 2017

GREAT LED, SUB PAR CUSTOMER SERVICE I did my homework when I purchased this LED. I checked and double checked the light spectrum and compared it to the major leading brands. I also made sure that the product I bought was made right here in the good Old USA. Black Dog or Bravo Delta as I like to call them had a check in the box on all the right categories. I have had Bravo Delta up and running for 2 months now and all of my 9 Blue Dream x Strawberry Banana trees have exploded in growth compared to previous grows using different LED's. CONS Dealing with customer service can be a challenge. I had to call customer service(Amanda) a month after my purchase to get a receipt of my purchase. I also opted out from buying a CLW 1100 because Black Dog offered a free nutrient promo but I still haven't received it. They do not offer the usual 20% Disabled Veterans Discount like most Leading brands(KIND, CLW, Grow8,) which I find odd since they pride themselves in making their LED's in the land of the free and the home of the brave. But I did manage to get a 10% discount after she noticed I was going to opt out in my purchase. In all honesty, I really love my Bravo Delta and I recommend it to anyone who is looking for a top notch LED. The end result will speak for itself. SEMPER FI