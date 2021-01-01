 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana OG

by Black Goat Botanicals

Black Goat Botanicals Cannabis Flower Banana OG

Banana OG by Black Goat Botanicals

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

