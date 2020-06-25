 Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Banana OG Shatter Slab 7g
Hybrid

Banana OG Shatter Slab 7g

by Black Label Brand

Black Label Brand Concentrates Solvent Banana OG Shatter Slab 7g

About this product

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Black Label Brand

The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.