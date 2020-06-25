 Loading…

Indica

Do-Si-Dos Sugar Wax 1g

by Black Label Brand

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Black Label Brand Logo
The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.