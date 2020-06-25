 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Guava Jelly Shatter 1g

by Black Label Brand

Guava Jelly Shatter 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
81.76%
CBD
0.0%
$40.00
About this product

About this strain

Guava Jelly

Guava Jelly

Guava Jelly is a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. This strain will offer a medley of tropical smells and flavors, making it a delight to smoke. Most strains this flavorful tend to be mellow on the THC and rely on a complex terpene profile to drive the experience, however this strain is quite potent. It's noted for providing a pleasant euphoria in your brain and an easy relaxation in your bones, offering a little bit of everything to make your day go by a little smoother. Guava Jelly is also a great strain for new consumers in need of a high-THC strain, as it is not known to ignite anxiety.

About this brand

The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.