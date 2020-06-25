 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Black Label Brand

Black Label Brand Concentrates Cartridges Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g

Master Kush

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.