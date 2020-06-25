 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mimosa Terp Sugar 1g

Mimosa Terp Sugar 1g

by Black Label Brand

Black Label Brand Concentrates Solvent Mimosa Terp Sugar 1g

About this product

About this strain

Mimosa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.