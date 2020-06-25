 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Watermelon Cartridge 0.5g

by Black Label Brand

Concentrates Cartridges

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

Black Label Brand

The Black Label Brand produces a range of THC concentrates for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to their cannabis. Developed in a state-of-the-art facility, Black Label Brand represents some of the most sought-after products available to medical marijuana patients and recreational marijuana consumers today. The brand strives to consistently produce the most straight-forward medicine on the market, at a reasonable price, without fancy taglines or big marketing budgets. For a refreshing lack of BS, the choice is clearly Black Label.