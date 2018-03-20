Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Gray]
by Vessel®
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
NEW AND IMPROVED! With an upgraded YKK tape sealed zipper and carbon filter, the 2.0 version of the Safety Case is the only smell proof case that provides the convenience and peace of mind on the go. This new version includes deeper lid to accommodate a larger variety of vaporizers and accessories. We’ve also reinforced the semi-rigid shell for increased protection. Thoughtful design and high quality materials conceal your stash in plain sight, while organizing your accessories in a sleek, portable stash box. This is not your ordinary DIY stash case however, the Safety Case is an investment in worry-free storage and travel – your friends and family will never know what’s inside. Your favorite vaporizing or smoking accessories will fit perfectly alongside our custom components to create the premium all-in-one smoking kit you've always wanted. After experiencing the convenience of having everything you need in a compact, smell proof case, you’ll wonder how you ever left home without it. This is the best vape pen case you can purchase to conceal and protect a high-end vape like the Pax or Grasshopper. For tobacco use only.
on March 20th, 2018
This case is great at first, but after a few months the zipper breaks. I went through 3 of the cases over the course of 16 months, opening/closing it 4-5 times per day. After about 3 months the zipper starts to stick in the top right corner. By 4 months the zipper breaks completely, pulling away from the case before jamming. Luckily they have good customer service, and provided me with replacement cases when mine broke without issue. But, after the 3rd case broke I decided to ask for a refund. Unfortunately, it had been too long since I purchased it so they weren't able to give me a refund. Instead, they offered me one of their other products as an exchange. I took the (more expensive) $100+ smell-proof backpack. Hoping the zippers on those are better quality.