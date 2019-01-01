About this product
Black Tie Tincture contains Full Spectrum Hemp Oil made from Black Tie's premium, pesticide-free hemp extract and MCT Oil. We use organic MCT oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) so the Cannabinoids absorb as efficiently as possible into your system. This Full Spectrum Tincture contains a full range of Cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDA as well as Lemon Ginger Terpenes.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.